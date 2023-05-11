Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.88.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.