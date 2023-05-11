Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $88.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,556. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

