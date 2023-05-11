Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 10.9 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

