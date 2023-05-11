InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.53%.

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

