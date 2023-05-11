Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $60,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.