5,601 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

