First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average is $256.29. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

