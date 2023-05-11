Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

