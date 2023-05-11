Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,064 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

