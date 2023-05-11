Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

