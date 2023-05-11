Rapid7’s (RPD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

