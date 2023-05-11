Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DKL opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

