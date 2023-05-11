Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $313.26 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

