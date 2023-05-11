TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $80,459,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $53,272,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,179,000 after buying an additional 875,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.