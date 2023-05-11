Raymond James & Associates Buys 31,292 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $55,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

