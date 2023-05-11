Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $217.32 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $218.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,185,179. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.