Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

