Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.