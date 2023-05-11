Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA stock opened at $386.38 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

