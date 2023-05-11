Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

