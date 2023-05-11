UBS Group AG Buys 55,073 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $125,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.
Insider Activity at KLA
KLA Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $386.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.91 and its 200 day moving average is $381.21.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.