InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.87 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

