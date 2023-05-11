The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $15.78. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 599,528 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

