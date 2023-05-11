Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,285 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

