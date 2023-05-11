California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $28,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.