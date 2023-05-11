Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Karooooo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the third quarter worth $3,086,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

