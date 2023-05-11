Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,952 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.