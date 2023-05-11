Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,334,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,811 shares.The stock last traded at $40.16 and had previously closed at $37.62.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,952 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

