Robert W. Baird Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Stories

