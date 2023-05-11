Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $108,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $21,660,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.