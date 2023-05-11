Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $108,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $21,660,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brookfield stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
