Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 4,122 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $155.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $165.78.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

