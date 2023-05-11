Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,100 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Trading Up 14.3 %

RingCentral stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.