Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,100 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RingCentral Trading Up 14.3 %
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
