Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

Get Rating

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

