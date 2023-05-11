Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 307 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

