Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,610,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,962,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

