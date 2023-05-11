Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,092 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Down 0.7 %

Ball stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Ball



Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

