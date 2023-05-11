First National Bank of Omaha Takes $205,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.24. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

