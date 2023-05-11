Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,220 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $681.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

