InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,851 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

