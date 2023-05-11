FORA Capital LLC Invests $442,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

