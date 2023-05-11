InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.