InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Novartis by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

