Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $454.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.78 and a 200 day moving average of $425.85. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,516. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

