Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

