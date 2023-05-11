UBS Group AG Sells 123,291 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of ONEOK worth $140,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.