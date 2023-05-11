The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $165,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

