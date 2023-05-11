Capital Analysts LLC Sells 35,461 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

