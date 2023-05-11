Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $459.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

