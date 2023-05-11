Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

