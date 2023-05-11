Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

